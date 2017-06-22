Sridevi Slays In Stylish Separates

Sridevi

Sridevi is slaying it in separates during the promotions for her new movie Mom. She does it so effortlessly, and the styles are such that we can easily be inspired by them.

Sridevi

Today, she opted for the classic combo of blue and white. Celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin chose this striped top from Balenciaga that had an interesting silhouette. She paired it with white pants and styled this ensemble with pointed heels from Christian Louboutin and pearl drop earrings.

Sridevi

Whereas yesterday, while promoting her film yesterday, she went for matching separates. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel selected this trendy attire by Urvashi Kaur. She styled it with chunky necklace and earrings from Shringaar.

Sridevi

Slay the day in separates like her with this striped top: