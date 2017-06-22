There’s A New Indian TV Serial Which Has A Woman Married To A 10-Year-Old Boy

Shreemi Verma Jun . 22 . 2017

In today’s quota of weird news, there’s a new Indian TV serial titled Pehredaar Piya Ki (Lover’s Bodyguard) where the main protagonists are a lady and her 10-year-old husband. From the show’s trailer, we can see that the two are rather happy with each other, which makes it a little uncomfortable to watch. See it for yourself –

I guess (hope) the story is much more than what the promo shows, a la Balika Vadhu. But in Balika, both the husband and the wife were children, this is a little strange as one partner is an adult and apparently in charge of protecting her spouse. Not judging the book by its cover, but this show undoubtedly looks a cringe-worthy. Hope I’m proved wrong!

