Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are off for their annual vacation and going by the photos, the couple is clearly having a blast. Twinkle shared another picture of them with their friends at Barcelona and just see how fresh and happy they look!

I have a feeling that for the next few years a lot of our stories are going to start with 'One day in Spain…' #hairraisers #barcelona A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jun 23, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

It’s okay, don’t be jealous, we also have a long weekend to look forward to, right?