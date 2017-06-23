Anurag Basu Talks About The Impact Of The Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif Break Up On Jagga Jasoos

Priyam Saha Jun . 23 . 2017
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jaasoos
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jaasoos

Jagga Jasoos is finally going to release on the 14th of July and I, for one, am really looking forward to it. It’s been a long labour of love for everyone involved and it’s no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke up during the making of the film. Lots of rumours started doing the rounds about there being tension on sets but in a recent interview with Film Companion, director Anurag Basu said:

First day after the whole break-up news and all came out they were coming and joining the set, but I realized on the very first day that they were trying to concentrate more, they’re trying to focus more. I think that has really helped me as a director.

He added:

It must have been very difficult for both of them but actually they were trying hard to be professional for the first couple of days.

Watch:

