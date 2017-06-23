Beauty Products To Look Forward To In July

Beauty Releases in July

Say hey to these July releases you need by your side and in your makeup vanity!

Estee Lauder Limited Edition Bronze Goddess Collection, INR 5,000/-

The ultimate bronze collection. This limited edition Bronze Goddess bronzer is one in three other products. The collection includes an illuminating powder, two lip colours and this bomb dot com bronzer that’s ready to change up your beauty game!

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer

P.S: It’s only available in stores till 10th July. So hurry to get glowing bronzed skin!

Kama Ayurveda Natural Sun Protection, INR 1,350/-

Non-sticky sunscreens are always a plus. And when you have one that includes SPF 21 along with essential antioxidants that boost moisture, it’s a major double ++! Kama’s all about holistic beauty so it’s no surprise that we find their very first sunscreen to be the one that gets the job done, and is safe for sensitive skin.

Kama Ayurveda Natural Sun Protection

MAC Great Brows Brow Sculpt, INR 1,650/-

Equipped with a retractable pencil and a chiseled tip, this Brow Sculpt pencil shapes your brows to perfection. Once you choose the matte colour that matches your hair, gently fill in the brows, comb through with the spoolie on the other end and you now have a natural and perfect set of brows.

MAC Great Brows BrowSculpt

Kaya Hair Health Gel, INR 400/-

Formulated to reach the hair at its root and keep hair fall under control, Kaya’s hair gel includes proteins and other herbal extracts that have your hair feeling healthier and stronger in days!

Kaya Hair Health Gel

Revlon ‘Be Chrome-azing’ Collection INR, 199/-

With 10 amazing chrome-tastic colours let your nails do all the talking this July. These Revlon newbies come with a quick-dry formula, full coverage with just one coat application and a chip resistant colour. All that’s left is to just pick your fave colour!

Revlon’s ‘Be Chrome-azing’ collection

MAC Fruity Juicy Pearlmatte Face Powder, INR 1,800/-

A face powder with pearlised shades that highlights AND gives you a blushed effect… Um, yes please! Not only is the packaging unique and yummy, but because of it’s velvet finish, it goes on smooth and has you looking as fresh as a daisy.

MAC Fruity Juicy Pearlmatte Face Powder

Happen to try out any of these products? Tag us (@missmalinibeauty) and let us know!

Stay tuned for the August releases coming up next month.