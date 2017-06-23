Celebrity Copycat: How To Get Deepika Padukone’s Burgundy Bombshell Look

Don’t we all wish we could steal Deepika Padukone‘s flawless beauty look? Especially the one in which we can’t keep our eyes off her mesmerizing burgundy eyes and sultry red pout. So we called in the big guns to do the job right! Celebrity makeup artist Natasha Moor breaks down Deepika’s look in 12 super easy steps. You don’t have to be a pro at makeup as long as you pay heed to the instructions step by step! Have fun recreating this look, guys!

STEP 1

To perfect your base use Chanel Perfection Lumiere with two pumps of Tom Ford Shimmer Shot. To conceal trouble spots use NARS concealer under eye circles along cheekbones and on the sides of the nose, under eye and drag downward towards the center of your face.

STEP 2

Apply Tom Ford on cheekbones to highlight. As you can see Deepika is super illuminated in this look and highlighting is key here.

STEP 3

Use the Laura Mercier powder under eyes, near the jawline and blend with beauty blender plus. Then brush away the extra product using a fluffy brush. Sweep Becca highlighter across apples of cheeks, drag slightly downwards above brow bone, forehead and in between brows and nose.

STEP 4

Skip blush, instead contour. Use MAC Compact Powder (dark) instead of bronzer because it is a good option for people with bad skin. Apply it on your upper cheekbones and forehead as well. It gives great coverage!

STEP 5

Use benefit Brow Zing in #4 (Blonde Brown powder only, not the cream).

STEP 6

Use dark matte brown in the outer corner of eyelids from the palette Chanel Les Ombres in 268. Dampen shadow brush and use the Tom Ford honeymoon palette. Use the Shimmery Burgundy for a more purple tone and a lesser red tone. Press into the inner corner of your eyes.

STEP 7

Line your inner corners of lower lash with dampen angle eyebrow or liner brush dripped in the same Shimmery Burgundy. Dampen brush and apply the same brown to outer lower line.

Step 8

Add a thin black liner from Inglot onto lower lash waterline. Draw a thin line on upper lids along lash line. Do not line all the way inside. Use a small angled eyebrow brush to smudge the excess.

STEP 9

To get Deepika’s very prominent cupid’s bow we contour along sides of nose and cupid’s bow using Anastasia Contour Kit. To ace the contouring game I’m using my own contour kit Natasha Moor Contour Alter Ego Mix-Deep.

STEP 10

It time for the lips! Line your lips with Laura Mercier Redwood lip liner and fill in with the matching lipstick shade.

STEP 11

To match your lips, Slightly blend the crease of your eyes with Burnt Red by Chanel and finish off the look with a thick coat of mascara.

STEP 12

The makeup is done! All you have to do now is straighten your hair and tuck it under your ears.

Dying to try another celebrity look? Tell us below which Celebrity Copycat you’d like to see next!

Photo Credits: Rishabh Maliwar from Team MissMalini