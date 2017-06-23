Editor’s Pick: 5 Liquid Lipsticks To Amp Up Your Pout

Jyotika Udeshi Jun . 23 . 2017
Ever since liquid lipsticks have hit the scene, they’ve steadily taken over our makeup kits. Their long-wearing formulas and intense pigmentation are perfect for when you can’t be bothered with touching up your makeup. Ahead, I’ve listed out some of my favourite picks. Check them out and feel free to shop!

1. ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip In ‘Mars’

ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip In 'Mars' | Source: Amazon India
2. NYX Lip Lingerie In ‘Lace Detail’

NYX Lip Lingerie In 'Lace Detail' | Source: Amazon India
3. Maybelline Velvet Matte Lipstick In ‘Power Red’

Maybelline Velvet Matte Lipstick In 'Power Red' | Source: Amazon India
4. MAC Retro Matte Liquid LipColour In ‘High Drama’

MAC Retro Matte Liquid LipColour In 'High Drama' | Source: Amazon India
5. Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick In ‘Melted Coral’

Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick In 'Melted Coral' | Source: Amazon India
From beautiful berries to fiery oranges, this list has a shade for every mood. Have you tried any of them out?

