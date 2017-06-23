Editor’s Pick: 5 Liquid Lipsticks To Amp Up Your Pout

Ever since liquid lipsticks have hit the scene, they’ve steadily taken over our makeup kits. Their long-wearing formulas and intense pigmentation are perfect for when you can’t be bothered with touching up your makeup. Ahead, I’ve listed out some of my favourite picks. Check them out and feel free to shop!

ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip In ‘Mars’ | Source: Amazon India

NYX Lip Lingerie In ‘Lace Detail’ | Source: Amazon India

Maybelline Velvet Matte Lipstick In ‘Power Red’ | Source: Amazon India

MAC Retro Matte Liquid LipColour In ‘High Drama’ | Source: Amazon India

Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick In ‘Melted Coral’ | Source: Amazon India

From beautiful berries to fiery oranges, this list has a shade for every mood. Have you tried any of them out?