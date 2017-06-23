Editor’s Pick: 5 Liquid Lipsticks To Amp Up Your Pout

Ever since liquid lipsticks have hit the scene, they’ve steadily taken over our makeup kits. Their long-wearing formulas and intense pigmentation are perfect for when you can’t be bothered with touching up your makeup. Ahead, I’ve listed out some of my favourite picks. Check them out and feel free to shop!
1. ColourPop Ultra Matte Lip In ‘Mars’
2. NYX Lip Lingerie In ‘Lace Detail’
3. Maybelline Velvet Matte Lipstick In ‘Power Red’
4. MAC Retro Matte Liquid LipColour In ‘High Drama’
5. Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick In ‘Melted Coral’
From beautiful berries to fiery oranges, this list has a shade for every mood. Have you tried any of them out?