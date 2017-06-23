Guess Which Young Bollywood Actor Will Star Opposite Alia Bhatt In Her Next!

Alia Bhatt

Daughter of the celebrated lyricist and poet Gulzar and actress Raakhee, Meghna Gulzar is all set to direct her next film. Her last directorial venture was Talwar, which received a lot of praise from all quarters. And her upcoming project, Raazi is going to be produced by none other than Dharma Productions. While we knew that Alia Bhatt had been roped in to play the leading lady this one, rumours suggested that Vicky Kaushal was being considered to play the other lead. And now, it has been finally confirmed that he’s going to be playing Alia’s husband indeed.

ME: Maa, aa photo vekhi? MAA: Wah… Abhishek Bachchan bada dubla ho gaya! A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:20am PDT

Alia plays a Kashmiri girl married to Vicky’s character, Pakistani army officer in this espionage thriller.

@shivajistormsen : Cmon Vicky I want you to feel all sexy… Me: 😬😬😬🙈🙈🙈??? A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Apr 13, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

After weaving magic with his realistic performances in unconventional films like Masaan and Raman Raghav amongst others, Vicky is ecstatic to be a part of this big project:

I’m honored to be getting an opportunity to work with Meghana Gulzar and also looking forward to working with Alia, who I feel is one of the finest actresses we have at the moment. Actually, the entire team is so talented and especially to be working with Dharma Productions is rewarding for any young actor. I’ll soon wrap up Raju Sir’s Film and will begin Shooting for Raazi.

Congratulations, Vicky! This is super exciting!