Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan Launched The Radha Song In Ahmedabad

Well, they have all agreed to be my Radha! Do you? @anushkasharma @redchilliesent @imtiazaliofficial #RadhaComingTomorrow A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

Shah Rukh Khan and Ansuhka Sharma‘s next film – When Harry Met Sejal – has us super excited. Apart from their pairing, what’s even more exciting is that it’s an Imtiaz Ali film. Now that’s a real treat for movie buffs like us, amirite?

SRK was in Ahmedabad yesterday to launch the film’s new song, Radha. Ahmedabad apparently has the maximum number of women named Sejal, which is the name of Anushka’ character in the film. As part of a promotional contest, all the women named Sejal were reportedly invited for the event.

That’s quite interesting, right?!