Karisma Kapoor is our ’90s favourite! She was delightful to watch on screen and had acting chops to match her beauty. She’s always keeping her fans and followers up to date with her life and style on Instagram and her latest photo has us giving Dil Toh Pagal Hai feels. I mean, you gotta love her cool black bikini top, no?