Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hire A Surrogate For Their Third Child

Hollywood’s current ‘it’ couple – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West always manage to make it to the headlines. Literally everything they do, always grabs eyeballs. The couple have two kids – North and Saint West and have been spending a lot of time with them. Rumours of Kim wanting a third child were doing the rounds, and the news has been confirmed by TMZ.

The couple are opting for a surrogate mother after finding that Kim suffered from Placenta Accrete – a life threatening condition if she chooses to have another child. So, they decided to go through an agency to source a surrogate and are reportedly paying over $113,850 for the same.

Here’s what a source told TMZ,

The surrogate is required to refrain from smoking, drinking, and drugs during the pregnancy. She also agrees to restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy, including foregoing sexual intercourse for three weeks following embryo implantation. The surrogate cannot go in hot tubs or saunas, cannot handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day or eat raw fish.

You know what this means right? The Internet is going to start thinking of names for their third one already!