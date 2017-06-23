Not Karan Johar, Bahubali Star Prabhas Is Making His Bollywood Debut With This Producer

Baahubali

The Bahubali franchise has taken over the entire country (and the world) by storm and those not familiar with South Indian cinema are very curious to know what the star of the film is up to. While there were rumours of Karan Johar launching Prabhas in Bollywood, the director-producer has denied the news. Now, according to Mid-Day, the actor is having multiple meetings with top producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Here’s what a source has said about the development –

For the last five years, Prabhas concentrated only on Baahubali, and turned down several acting offers. While he has already started working on his next (Sahoo), he is looking for a big Bollywood debut. He has had two meetings with Sajid. They discussed a couple of projects and are planning to finalise something soon.

Can’t wait!