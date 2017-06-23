Ranbir Kapoor Just Admitted To Stalking Katrina Kaif On Social Media

Divya Rao Jun . 23 . 2017
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif
We’re all loving the trailer and songs of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif‘s upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. The film took three years to make but after looking at the videos, we can’t help but think it was all worth it. The two look incredible together and their chemistry is great as always.

We’ve known for long now that if there are two people in Bollywood who know what’s cooking where, it’s Ranbir and his cousin Kareena Kapoor. The two have their ways of finding out and Kareena has even gone on record to say that she’s an Instagram stalker. In a recent interview with Mid-day, Ranbir hilariously admitted to having multiple fake accounts across various platforms to keep up to date with the current happenings of the industry.

Yes, I am active on the photo-sharing site. I am a stalker, constantly aware of all that’s happening in the industry.

And omg, did you know he was Katrina’s third follower on Instagram?!

In fact, I was Katrina‘s third follower when she joined Instagram. I told her which photos to post, but she refuses to give me credit. After every post, I call her and discuss the purpose of sharing it. I make sure Katrina takes social media seriously. I am also sure I would do a better job than her if I ever got onto social media.

Hahaha. We love how he has no qualms admitting it! Can you just get on social media already, Ranbir? Just do it!

