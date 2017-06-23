The Second Trailer Of Sridevi’s Mom Is Here And It’s Intense!

Divya Rao Jun . 23 . 2017
Sridevi
Sridevi

Sridevi‘s Mom has been creating a lot of buzz right from the time it was announced – and why wouldn’t it? It’s got one of the most talented actresses of all time playing a super intense character in a gripping story. After launching the first trailer a couple of weeks ago, the makers have now come out with the second one, and man, it’s intense! Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are in their element and are killing it!

Here, check it out:

Can’t wait! You like? Tell us in the comments below.

