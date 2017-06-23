The CBFC Wants “Intercourse” To Be Removed From The Trailer Of Jab Harry Met Sejal

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 23 . 2017

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma‘s much awaited film, Jab Harry Met Sejal recently released three mini trailers. Harry and Sejal are brilliant and we absolutely cannot wait for the film to hit the screens.

However, the censor board has certain objections before the film’s release. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the CBFC wants the makers to do away with the word ‘intercourse’ used in one of the mini trailers.

Check out the trailer:

Ab mujhe darne ki zaroorat nahi! Ye Indemnity Bond hai na! @anushkasharma #JHMSMiniTrail2

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

However, the report says that though the board had asked for the dialogue to be removed from the trailer, the makers have not done the needful. CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihlani told Quint:

We have granted a U/A to the trailer on the condition of deletion of the dialogue about the intercourse. But they have not come back to us with the deletion. So in principle, the trailer has not been passed yet.

Erm, this is a messy situation! We hope the film gets out of this problematic situation ASAP.

1
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Launched The Radha Song In Ahmedabad
Jun . 23 . 2017
2
Suhana Khan

Bollywood

8 Photos Of Suhana Khan Looking Stunning At The Tubelight Premiere
Jun . 23 . 2017
12
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

Salman Khan Reveals Details Of Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Tubelight
Jun . 22 . 2017
10
Jab Harry Met Sejal

Bollywood

VIDEO: The First Song From Jab Harry Met Sejal Is So Much Fun!
Jun . 21 . 2017
28

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Speaks About Suhana Khan's Bollywood Debut
Jun . 21 . 2017
63
Jab Harry Met Sejal

Bollywood

VIDEO: The Latest Mini Trail Of Jab Harry Met Sejal Is 'A1'!
Jun . 20 . 2017
13
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood

Guess Which Young Bollywood Actor Will Star Opposite Alia Bhatt In Her Next!
Jun . 23 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor Is Rocking A Cool Black Bikini In France
Jun . 23 . 2017
1
Jhanvi Kapoor

Bollywood

PHOTOS: We Are Really Digging Jhanvi Kapoor's Shorter Than Short Gym Shorts
Jun . 23 . 2017
10
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Look Amazing In This New Holiday Photo!
Jun . 23 . 2017
1
Jagga Jasoos

Bollywood

'Jhumritalaiyya' From Jagga Jasoos Is A Beautiful Treat!
Jun . 23 . 2017
0
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor Just Admitted To Stalking Katrina Kaif On Social Media
Jun . 23 . 2017
4
Salman Khan

Bollywood

Check Out This Unseen Photo Of A Bald Salman Khan
Jun . 23 . 2017
5
Shibani Dandekar

Bollywood

Shibane Dandekar Is Slaying Like Never Before In This Bikini Photo
Jun . 23 . 2017
12

Bollywood

Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Launched The Radha Song In Ahmedabad
Jun . 23 . 2017
2
Jagga Jasoos

Bollywood

Anurag Basu Talks About The Impact Of The Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif Break Up On Jagga Jasoos
Jun . 23 . 2017
2
Baahubali

Bollywood

Not Karan Johar, Bahubali Star Prabhas Is Making His Bollywood Debut With This Producer
Jun . 23 . 2017
9

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor Is Holidaying In Italy With Karan Wahi's Sister
Jun . 23 . 2017
12
VIEW MORE