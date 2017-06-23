The CBFC Wants “Intercourse” To Be Removed From The Trailer Of Jab Harry Met Sejal

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma‘s much awaited film, Jab Harry Met Sejal recently released three mini trailers. Harry and Sejal are brilliant and we absolutely cannot wait for the film to hit the screens.

However, the censor board has certain objections before the film’s release. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the CBFC wants the makers to do away with the word ‘intercourse’ used in one of the mini trailers.

Check out the trailer:

Ab mujhe darne ki zaroorat nahi! Ye Indemnity Bond hai na! @anushkasharma #JHMSMiniTrail2 A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

However, the report says that though the board had asked for the dialogue to be removed from the trailer, the makers have not done the needful. CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihlani told Quint:

We have granted a U/A to the trailer on the condition of deletion of the dialogue about the intercourse. But they have not come back to us with the deletion. So in principle, the trailer has not been passed yet.

Erm, this is a messy situation! We hope the film gets out of this problematic situation ASAP.