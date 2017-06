Pooja Hegde

Trust Pooja Hegde to knows how to give us some fashion inspiration. She flaunts these gorgeous vintage looking earrings from Amrapali Jewels and we can’t stop staring at them. Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma picks out a powder pink satin number from Mahima Mahajan that has silver embellishment on the sleeves and belt. The hue of the dress really compliments this beauty, doesn’t it?

Check out more images in the gallery below.

Exit Pooja Hegde Pooja Hegde

Want a silver belt like hers?