5 Millennial Pink Beauty Products For Every Makeup Addict

Jyotika Udeshi Jun . 24 . 2017
Source: Shutterstock
According to Pantone, Greenery is the colour of 2017. In reality, there’s another shade that’s been trending. Dubbed as Millennial Pink, this bubblegum hue is one of the most Instagram-friendly colours. From dresses to bags, backdrops to furniture, this retro hue has infiltrated every field. Naturally, the beauty industry couldn’t be left behind. Ahead, are 5 makeup products in this popular shade.

1. MAC Powder Blush In ‘Dame’

Add a soft flush of colour to your cheeks with this satin-like blush.

Source: MAC Cosmetics
2. NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream In ‘Tokyo’

A swipe of this matte, yet creamy, pink is bound to make a statement.

Source: NYX Cosmetics
3. Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner In ’19 Diamond Pearly Pink’

Looking for something more party-appropriate? Swap out your regular black liner for this shimmery pink one.

Source: Make Up For Ever
4. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri In ‘196 Pink Blink’

For nails that embody sophistication, apply two coats of this quick-drying formula.

Source: Sally Hansen
5. Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Blur Perfector In ‘Universal’

This universally-flattering primer is a genius at blurring out imperfections. Sweep it on to get a rosy glow of colour.

Source: Yves Saint Laurent
Are you keen to try any of these out? Comment and let us know.

