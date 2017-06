We love Sridevi and we love how she never disappoints us with her fashion choices. When it comes to Sabyasachi, we all know that he is the best in the business. The merger of these two A-listers is a match made in heaven. Exactly why we have jotted down some her best looks wearing Sabyasachi’s timeless creations.

Scroll down to check out some her best moments wearing his creations:

Sridevi

Boney Kapoor & Sridevi

Sridevi with Amruda Nair

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Sridevi for Sabysachi (Photo Courtesy | FDCI Facebook)

Thanks @sabyasachiofficial ❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:24am PST

Beautiful sari made by sabyasachi and jewellery by my favourite Sunita kapoor❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Jan 26, 2016 at 1:38am PST

Pick your favourite ensemble and let us know by commenting below.