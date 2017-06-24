A Look Back At Deepika Padukone’s Evolving Beauty Looks

Jyotika Udeshi Jun . 24 . 2017
Deepika Padukone

Here’s the truth—Deepika Padukone has become a force to reckon with. From Bollywood to Hollywood, the actress has proved her mettle all around the world. As she continues with her global domination, we are taking a look at her beauty evolution over the past few years.

2012

Although the actress stuck to natural makeup most of the time, her hairstyles showed experimentation. Loose waves, ponytails, braids… she tried them all.

Deepika Padukone | Photo Courtesy: Pallavi Jain For MissMalini.com
Deepika Padukone | Photo Courtesy: Pallavi Jain For MissMalini.com

2013

2013 was the year that began Deepika’s love affair with lipsticks. From tangerines to soft nudes, the actress looked amazing in every hue.

Deepika Padukone

2014

The pouts got darker, whilst the brows turned fiercer and more defined. As for her hair, Deepika preferred classic buns and chic updos during this time.

@deepikapadukone #iifa

A post shared by iifa awards (@iifa) on

2015

Versatility was the theme this year. One minute you would spot Deepika with rosy cheeks and boho waves. The next minute, she would be flooring you with an intense cat eye and braided masterpiece.

2016

Ponytails and dewy skin were definitely trending in 2016. The actress often paired this look with a bright pop of lipstick.

2017

It seems as though Deepika has chosen to play around with eyeshadows this year. From burgundy eyes to emerald ones, the actress has stolen the spotlight with every look.

Honestly, we can’t wait to see that the actress does next!

4
