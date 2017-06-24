Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Saif Ali Khan’s Next Film Kaalakaandi

Divya Rao Jun . 24 . 2017
Saif Ali khan

Saif Ali Khan wowed us all with his incredible performance as Rusi Billimoria in Rangoon. The actor has since then been busy with his daddy duties after the arrival of Taimur but he’s back to work now. Going by the cast of his next film Kaalakaandi, it sounds like it’s going to be epic! It stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam. Quite the eclectic mix, no?

It will be produced by Cinestaan Film Company Pvt Ltd along with Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, and will mark the directorial debut of Delhi Belly writer Akshat Verma. The film is a thrilling dark comedy and tells the story of six different characters from different worlds – urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.

What’s interesting is that the film was written specifically with Saif in mind and it took them two years to reach him. And guess what? Saif said yes to the film five minutes after the reading! Here’s what he said about the film.

Kaalakaandi is a film I’m so happy to be a part of! It’s a cross section of Mumbai with underworld goons, doomed bankers and idealistic lovers all mixed together in this karmic tale about love , crime and living a lifetime in one night!! Akshat has written and directed this unique movie and he is probably the only voice who tells it exactly like it actually is. Mumbai is a crazy, beautiful city and he is captured it perfectly in this very fun and very moving film!

This sounds so interesting! We can’t wait for the film. :D

