Here’s An Update For All You Bharti Singh Fans

Good morning ❤☕️❤#sundayvibes #familytime #holiday #rainydays 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT



Ace comedian Bharti Singh was rushed to the hospital a couple of days ago owing to a medical condition. She was meant to perform at the finale of Nach Baliye this weekend but both her and her fiancé Harsh Limbachiyaa will now having to miss out on this as Bharti has to undergo surgery. This left her fans upset and deeply concerned about her health.

But we have a happy update for you. She’s feeling much better and is on the road to recovery now. Bharti said it herself, see!

Thank you everyone for your wishes. I’m feeling a lot better now.#love#wishes #respect 😘😘😘😘😘😘🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

Get well soon, lovely! :)