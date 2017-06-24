Here’s An Update For All You Bharti Singh Fans

Ace comedian Bharti Singh was rushed to the hospital a couple of days ago owing to a medical condition. She was meant to perform at the finale of Nach Baliye this weekend but both her and her fiancé Harsh Limbachiyaa will now having to miss out on this as Bharti has to undergo surgery. This left her fans upset and deeply concerned about her health.
But we have a happy update for you. She’s feeling much better and is on the road to recovery now. Bharti said it herself, see!
Get well soon, lovely! :)