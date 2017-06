Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra

TV’s cuties Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal became proud parents to a baby boy a couple of weeks ago. They announced the arrival of their little one with this photo of his feet.

The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy 😇 A post shared by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

And now, mommy Nisha took to Instagram to introduce their little bundle of joy Kavish Mehra to the world… and all we can say is he’s adorable! <3

14th of June 2017, we were touched by an angel in the form of a baby boy. We now call him & introduce to you “KAVISH MEHRA”. Our joy would be incomplete without sharing this blessed news with you. 3 fold love from the 3 of us 👪 A post shared by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

Aww! Congratulations once again to the lovely couple. :)