Neha Dhupia Has A Strong And Smart Layering Game

We surely love Neha Dhupia‘s effortlessly chic style. She makes fashion look so comfortable through her easy and chic style quotient.

For the season two of her audio show #NoFilterNeha, she again keeps it real and adorns an interesting outfit. Fashion designer Sohaya Misra styles her in an easy-breezy ensemble from Mint Blush that has a dress and long shrug combo. We are in awe with how the two unique colours together in this layered look. She wears white sneakers that complement the white border on the hemline of the dress. Celebrity makeup artist Neetu Ahluwalia gives her a minimal look with strong brows and celebrity hairstylist Hamida Idrisi keeps styles her mane in a simple half updo.

