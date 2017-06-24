Sridevi Makes Our Desi Style Dreams Come True In This Sari

Sridevi



Sridevi is raising our heart beats with all her amazing looks while promoting her new movie Mom. So, when she went for a desi ensemble, we knew it’s going to be surreal from head-to-toe.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel chose this Sabyasachi sari for her glamorous desi avatar. The amazing sari had the signature vintage feel to it. The styling was kept minimal with beautiful jhumka earrings. The dewy beauty look and the bindi amplified the classic ensemble. Even her hairstyle was on point. The stylised twists on both sides with a low bun just suited the whole get-up perfectly.

Are you taking inspiration from Sridevi for your next desi look?