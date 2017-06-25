Here Are Some Unseen Photos Of Ranveer-Deepika From His Best Friend’s Wedding

Shreemi Verma Jun . 25 . 2017

Back in 2015, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone had attended Ranveer’s best friend Karan Kapadia‘s wedding to Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra. While we had reported the news back then, fans of #DeepVeer have finally got their hands on the wedding video and some amazing and unseen photos of the couple. You have to see it!

* ^^ Throwback #RanveerSingh with #DeepikaPadukone and Navzar at Karan kapadia wedding #Deepveer

They’re perfect!

