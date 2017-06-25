Here Are Some Unseen Photos Of Ranveer-Deepika From His Best Friend’s Wedding

Back in 2015, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone had attended Ranveer’s best friend Karan Kapadia‘s wedding to Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra. While we had reported the news back then, fans of #DeepVeer have finally got their hands on the wedding video and some amazing and unseen photos of the couple. You have to see it!

I love this Deepika and this Ranveer 😆🌝 pic.twitter.com/8NuY64zAO4 — Yazz (@YasmineDiiz_) June 25, 2017

| Unseen : Ranveer and Deepika with Navzar at Karan kapadia wedding.❤️ . #deepveer#ranveersingh #deepikapadukone#teamdeepveer #deepika#ranveer#deepveerforever A post shared by DeepVeer Fanclub ♡ (@teamdeepveer) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

| Ranveer and Deepika with at Karan Kapadia’s wedding last year ❤️❤️ . #deepveer#ranveersingh #deepikapadukone#teamdeepveer #deepika#ranveer#deepveerforever A post shared by DeepVeer Fanclub ♡ (@teamdeepveer) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

* ^^ Throwback #RanveerSingh with #DeepikaPadukone and Navzar at Karan kapadia wedding #Deepveer A post shared by Deepika Padukone ♡ (@deepikapworld) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

They’re perfect!