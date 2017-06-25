The Mother Of All Parties, With Moet et Chandon!

King Of Clubs Jun . 25 . 2017

Anybody that knows me or follows my social media knows how much I like to party, and if there’s one thing I like more than partying, it’s rocking all day, and what could be better than the biggest simultaneous party in the world, The Moet Party Day!

In it’s 2nd edition this year, the Moet Party Day is an ode to the first ever “Champagne Spray” in 1967!  I mean how could you go wrong with thousands of people in 80 countries around the world, in a 24 hour celebration of life’s memorable moments – with a glass of Moet in hand, a #MoetMoment! This year, Moet India joined the fray, taking over the beautiful Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai, to throw an all day champagne party for the coolest people in the city, paying homáge to the fine selection of champagnes in their roster!

And so a motley crew consisting of MissMalini, her dashing husband Nowshad, our (highly eligible bachelor) friend Kumi and I started with a Moet Ice Imperial brunch at San Qi, a perfect pairing of food and champagne, awesome music and a very cool crowd! And…. we discovered the use of flavoured / fruit infused ice in our champagne, which is awesome for our weather!

#Moet swag! @moetchandon #MoetPartyDayIN #MoetMoment #MoetPartyDay #MoetICE #moet #champagne #teampixel

A post shared by King Of Clubs (@kingofclubsin) on

The brunch led to a very cool Mini Moet soiree at AER, which has the best sundowner in the city!

I love the fact that you could drink these directly from the bottle with a screw on sipper!

Mini Moet, straight out of the bottle!

A whole lot of mini Moet’s and a quick costume change later, we were back #upintheAER for the Moet Magnum Night, and it kicked off in true baller style!

Living the good life! @moetchandon #MoetPartyDayIN #MoetMoment #MoetPartyDay #MoetPartyDay #teampixel

A post shared by King Of Clubs (@kingofclubsin) on

Of course some of us took to the magnum more than others:

And then in walked Stephane De Meurville, the CEO of Moet Hennessy, India, a real life party starter, who knows how to kick a party into hyperdrive, and that’s exactly what he did!

And the rest, was history!

In all its glory @moetchandon! #MoetPartyDay #MoetPartyDayIN #MoetMoment @fsmumbai #teampixel

A post shared by King Of Clubs (@kingofclubsin) on

And that, boys and girls, is how you throw the coolest all day party around the world! Moet et Chandon, you guys are legends!

For more inside scoop on great parties, curated experiences in nightlife in India and around the world, celeb interviews, men’s fashion and lifestyle, follow me [email protected]Instagram,  Twitter and Facebook.

