Aww! Vivek Dahiya Shared The Sweetest Note For Divyanka Tripathi

Divya Rao Jun . 26 . 2017

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of television’s most favourite jodis. Fans love them so much that their consistent votes helped them win Nach Baliye season 8! We’re sure it’s celebrations galore at the Dahiya household… but just before their big win, Vivek shared this super sweet and romantic love note for his wife.

Here’s what he wrote.

Uff, these two! How adorable? We’re sure this must’ve brought the biggest smile to Divyanka’s face. :)

