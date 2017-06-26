Aww! Vivek Dahiya Shared The Sweetest Note For Divyanka Tripathi

The trophy is OURS, not ours but OURS! Thank you to the #Divek family (each and everyone of you) as it’s you guys who have won this trophy! We are grateful to all of you who have voted for us and have been with us in this journey from being nondancers to learning so many dance forms! You appreciated our hard work, saw the challenges we took, and made this happen! #Grateful #Numb #WeWon #Thankyou
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of television’s most favourite jodis. Fans love them so much that their consistent votes helped them win Nach Baliye season 8! We’re sure it’s celebrations galore at the Dahiya household… but just before their big win, Vivek shared this super sweet and romantic love note for his wife.
Here’s what he wrote.
Sometimes you fall short of words and then there are times when one can write a never ending essay. This time I’ve tried to express the journey of the last one year and especially last four months through this letter Div. And sharing this with you all who have been with us in this journey! #Gratitude #DearWife
Uff, these two! How adorable? We’re sure this must’ve brought the biggest smile to Divyanka’s face. :)