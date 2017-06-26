Celina Jaitly Shows Off Her Baby Bump In This Beautiful Beach Photo

The gorgeous Celina Jaitly is expecting her third baby and naturally, she’s super excited at the moment. The actress is a proud mother of two handsome twin boys, Winston and Viraaj. And she’s experienced the joys of motherhood yet again. Here’s an exclusive unseen picture of the beautiful mom-to-be flaunting her baby bump.

Here’s a heartfelt message that an elated Celina shared with us at MissMalini, along with the photograph:

This is a picture clicked by my beloved life partner Peter Haag on our recent family trip to the beach. These kind of pictures, I guess, are more valuable to share because these pictures have such a beautiful story behind them. They are done without any of the regular entourages and makeup team s and fanfare. These are pictures of a family experience and I’m so happy that I’ll be sharing the same with my friends and fans. Spending time with your family is one of the best things that you can do, enjoying what mother nature has to offer and simple things give you more pleasure in life than anything else. I am so grateful and thankful for the wonderful day that we had on the beach despite it being 48 degrees and I have come to the conclusion that the best things in life cost no money and the best things can be experienced in a very simple way if you put your heart to it and are thankful and have gratitude for all your blessings.

But I believe that many people may have a negative opinion about the fact that why am I posting pregnancy pictures in a bikini. My reason to share this picture in a bikini during my pregnancy is because I believe it is very important to break the stereotypes associated, with pregnancy specially when it comes to us – Indian women. What I learnt so far in two twin pregnancies is to trust our body by finding exercises and food which nourishes both our body and our soul with the realisation of the fact that beauty, health and strength come in all sizes. Now, my second pregnancy has further elevated the feeling to a thousand levels more for the joys of motherhood of the last 5 years made me feel loved, complete and not judged at all. So despite the not so glamorous impacts that come along with the blessings of a twin pregnancy on ones body, it was very important for me to be a role model who radiates confidence, self-respect and friendliness for other adults and children in our size-oriented society that also believes in preconceived stereotypes about how pregnant Indian women should conduct themselves and their pregnancies. The lives inside of me also prompt “me” to grow, to evolve and to experience this human journey with positivity and gratitude and be proud of what my body is capable of doing.

More power to you, Celina! You are an inspiration to many women out there.