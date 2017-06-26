Revealed: This Popular TV Actor Had An Extra Marital Affair

Famous TV actor Mrunal Jain was reportedly involved in an extra marital affair with actress Varsha Bhagwani. In an interview with SpotboyE, Varsha revealed that Mrunal had lured her into a sexual relationship and later betrayed her. Thereafter, she also filed a police complaint against him but later withdrew it due to family pressure. Varsha, in a tell-all interview revealed that Mrunal – who is still married to Sweety – had an affair with her. She also alleged that Mrunal did not love his wife.

Here are a few excerpts from the interview:

Ghar walon ne uski zabardasti shaadi karva di thi Sweety ke saath. I was dating him for a year. He was supposed to divorce his wife. I loved him and I still love him. Yes, I can’t forget him. I made a video on his birthday on January 9 and I sent him a video where I am seen cutting a cake for him.

She told SpotboyE that he betrayed her:

He obviously fooled me. He told me that his wife’s younger brother is getting married and he wouldn’t divorce her before that, else there would be a scandal in the family which will earn them a bad name. He also told me that Sweety has a divorced sister in her family, and a disclosure before his brother’s wedding about his decision to marry me would be traumatic to his entire household.

Varsha also attempted suicide after the betrayal:

He once tried to get intimate with me in the car. After that, he started ignoring me. I complained to his wife. She left him and went away. Then, he abused me. I filed a police complaint against him. By that time, I had slashed my wrists and was admitted to a hospital.

Mrunal allegedly went back to his wife after their short fling, leaving her devastated:

I went crashing on the floor. In hindsight, I think he loved me but he was not ready to admit it because of family complications. I called up his wife to return. The next thing I knew was that he had given out an article in the media that he was holidaying with Sweety in Goa. I went into a depression, and it lasted for a year. Even my own family stopped supporting me. During that period, I remember sitting outside Mrunal’s house for an entire night but his father didn’t let me meet him or his mother.

Lastly, she added:

Nobody can take Mrunal’s place in my life, not even Mrunal.

