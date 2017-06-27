6 Beauty Apps You Need To Download Now

Natasha Patel Jun . 27 . 2017
(Source: Shutterstock | By Kaspars Grinvalds)
(Source: Shutterstock | By Kaspars Grinvalds)

These days taking a selfie isn’t the task. It’s the lighting, surroundings and well, your game face. Although, it isn’t possible to wear a full face of makeup everyday, it is possible to edit those selfies to boost your beauty game. Scroll down to check out the editing apps you need on your phone STAT!

FaceTune

It’s fun, amazing and the #1 photo and video app in 127 countries. It can smoothen your face, widen or refine your smile, whiten and brighten your teeth, heighten your cheek bones, emphasise your eye shape and do just about anything!

FaceTune App (Source: iTunes.com)
FaceTune App (Source: iTunes.com)

YouCam Perfect

This is the only selfie camera app you’ll need. With more filters than Instagram, this app makes your regular pictures go into auto-beauty mode. Meaning? You’ll never have a bad selfie day—EVER!

YouCam Perfect (Source: iTunes)
YouCam Perfect (Source: iTunes)

Camera360

With an extreme photography editing tool, Camera360 allows you to easily become an editing pro. With a variety of fun stickers and editing options, it becomes super easy to make your photos stand out.

Camera360 (Source: iTunes)
Camera360 (Source: iTunes)

MakeUp

Forgot to add a little lipstick today? Don’t worry MakeUp is the ultimate app to add on anything you’ve forgotten to your makeup routine. You can go from sham to glam in minutes. No one from your IG feed would even guess that you’re actually sitting bare-faced.

MakeUp (Source: iTunes)
MakeUp (Source: iTunes)

Pimple Eraser

A.k.a a blessing in disguise. This app lets you quickly and easily remove pimples, moles, and scars from any photo in seconds! The best part is that you don’t have to be a photoshop genius. You can achieve a pimple-free visage by a click of a button.

Pimple Eraser (Source: iTunes)
Pimple Eraser (Source: iTunes)

Hair Studio

Always wanted to change your hair colour? Well, this app lets you edit your phone giving you options of shine, texture, colour, highlights, lowlights, volume and lots more. Not only will it change your IG game. But it’ll let you make the right decision on the colour and cut before heading to the salon.

Hair Studio (Source: iTunes)
Hair Studio (Source: iTunes)

Have a favourite? Tell us which beauty app you’re more likely to download.

