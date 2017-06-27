Reserve Aditi Rao Hydari’s Outfit For Your Best Friend’s Wedding

#Details 💥 @taruntahiliani @amrapalijewels @aquamarine_jewellery #sanamratansiforstylecell A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:01am PDT

Getting ready for your best friend’s wedding can be overwhelming sometimes. You want to dress amazingly, but you don’t want to go all OTT. Aditi Rao Hydari‘s recent look was giving us the perfect outfit inspo, for your BFF’s wedding. Wearing a brocade lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani, she styled it with a solid coloured shirt. With her hair tied in a messy ponytail and stark red on her lips, celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi opted for statement earrings from Aquamarine that matched perfectly with this look.

We’re in love with this look!

