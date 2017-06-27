Alia Bhatt Puts An Interesting Spin On The Ethnic Look

Alia Bhatt is such a beauty, and an ethnic look on her just amplifies it. She proved this through her recent appearance where she adorned an ethnic ensemble with an interesting silhouette.

Eid Mubarak @aliaabhatt for an event in the city today #hairbyme @sajzdot #makeup @shraddha.naik #styling @stylebyami @shnoy #myfav #alwaysablast A post shared by Ayesha DeVitre (@ayeshadevitre) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

For the event, celebrity stylist Ami Patel chose this pink, pleated tunic with a front slit and paired it with brocade pants, both from Jade by Monica and Karishma. She styled it with strappy stilettos and beautiful earrings from Shringar. Celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Naik opted for a simple beauty look which included kohled eyes and pink lipstick. The half updo with stylised waves was done by celebrity hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre.

