Alia Bhatt Puts An Interesting Spin On The Ethnic Look

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 27 . 2017

My Prettiest in pink 💞 @aliaabhatt in @jade_bymk earrings @shringar_jewellery 💄 @shraddha.naik 💇🏻 @ayeshadevitre #stylebyami✔️✔️✔️

A post shared by संजय कुमार दौहलिया (@shnoy09) on

Alia Bhatt is such a beauty, and an ethnic look on her just amplifies it. She proved this through her recent appearance where she adorned an ethnic ensemble with an interesting silhouette.

For the event, celebrity stylist Ami Patel chose this pink, pleated tunic with a front slit and paired it with brocade pants, both from Jade by Monica and Karishma. She styled it with strappy stilettos and beautiful earrings from Shringar. Celebrity makeup artist Shraddha Naik opted for a simple beauty look which included kohled eyes and pink lipstick. The half updo with stylised waves was done by celebrity hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre.

Take inspiration from Alia’s look and style your next ethnic outfit with these earrings: 

2
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Ami Patel Ayesha DeVitre celebrity fashion celebrity style Jade by Monica and Karishma shraddha naik Shringar
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Sridevi

Fashion

Sridevi's Airport Look Is For Sale
Jun . 27 . 2017
1
Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut's Fitness Gear Will Inspire You To Get In Shape
Jun . 27 . 2017
10
Neha Dhupia

Fashion

Neha Dhupia's Ensemble Is The Best Of Both Worlds
Jun . 27 . 2017
6

Fashion

Reserve Aditi Rao Hydari's Outfit For Your Best Friend's Wedding
Jun . 27 . 2017
7
Neha Dhupia

Fashion

Neha Dhupia Has A Strong And Smart Layering Game
Jun . 24 . 2017
18
Pooja Hegde

Fashion

We're Loving Pooja Hegde's Vintage Earrings
Jun . 23 . 2017
41
Ileana D'Cruz

Fashion

Ileana D'Cruz Wears A Dreamy Dress That Is Now On Our Wish List
Jun . 23 . 2017
72
Sonakshi Sinha | Image source: Mohit Rai

Fashion

Here's Why We're Loving Sonakshi Sinha's Floral Gown
Jun . 22 . 2017
9
Sridevi

Fashion

Sridevi Slays In Stylish Separates
Jun . 22 . 2017
25
Alia Bhatt

Fashion

Alia Bhatt's Tee Is So Brilliant, We Don't Know What More To Say
Jun . 22 . 2017
50
Bipasha Basu

Fashion

Bipasha Basu Channels Retro Vibes For Her Dinner Date
Jun . 22 . 2017
51
Ileana D'Cruz

Fashion

Ileana D'Cruz Looks Fit & Fabulous In Coordinated Gym Gear
Jun . 22 . 2017
28
VIEW MORE