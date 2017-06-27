Amrita Singh Was Upset With Saif Ali Khan For His Comments On Sara’s Debut

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 27 . 2017
Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh

A few months ago, Saif Ali Khan expressed his fears regarding his daughter Sara Ali Khan‘s acting debut. Like any father, Saif was anxious about his daughter’s big Bollywood debut, and said that he would have preferred a safer career option for her. Paranoia is common among all the parents, I tell you!

Recent reports suggest that Saif’s ex-wife Amrita Singh was unhappy to hear these statements and considered them damaging for Sara’s career. Also, Amrita apparently called Saif to let him know what she thought about his comments. According to a report in DNA, a source was quoted saying:

She (Amrita) told him (Saif) it was an irresponsible thing to say considering Sara is about to embark on a film career. Saif didn’t want to be dragged into an argument, so he mumbled that he was ‘quoted out of context’ and calmed down his former wife.

Soon after this, Saif clarified his statements at a press conference. As per DNA, he said:

I love my daughter, support her and I think her choice is great. Of course, she is an actress, she belongs to a family of artistes, which is great, but I am still a little concerned for her as it is an unsure profession. Because I love her, I worry for her. That’s all I am saying. Is that clear? People write things like, “He doesn’t know what he is saying. He doesn’t know his mind.” I find that annoying.

Well, okay!

13
TAGS
Amrita Singh Saif Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan
Related Stories
Amrita Singh

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan Had A Hilarious Reaction To Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Singh Being Stuck In An Elevator Together
Feb . 20 . 2017
115

Bollywood

"I Dressed Up Both My Kids For Saif's Wedding With Kareena" - Amrita Singh
Oct . 11 . 2016
0
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood

Here's What Amrita Singh Has To Say About Sara Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor's Bond
Oct . 3 . 2016
0
Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan Just Turned Down A Movie With Another Star Kid - Here's Why!
Aug . 26 . 2016
1
Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (Source: Twitter | @SaifianCaptain)

Bollywood

Here's A Vintage Photo Of Saif Ali Khan, Ex-Wife Amrita Singh With Soha Ali Khan (& Saif Doesn't Look Impressed)
Mar . 12 . 2016
2
Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood

Is It Just Us or is Saif Ali Khan Trying to Look Like Ex-Wife Amrita Singh?
Jun . 5 . 2014
0
Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Saif Ali Khan's Next Film Kaalakaandi
Jun . 24 . 2017
37
Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood

Did You Know: Kareena & Shahid Kapoor Once Went On A Double Date With Saif And His Ex-Girlfriend
Jun . 21 . 2017
45

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Have Been Arguing Over This One Thing
Jun . 21 . 2017
36

Bollywood

Guess Which Song Taimur Ali Khan Wakes Up To Every Morning
Jun . 16 . 2017
103

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan Is Apprehensive About Sara Khan's Bollywood Debut - Here's Why!
Jun . 16 . 2017
18

Fashion

7 Times Bollywood Dads Made Us Swoon
Jun . 16 . 2017
31
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

Sarah Jane Dias Is Chilling With Her Girls In Thailand And The Photos Are Stunning!
Jun . 27 . 2017
0
Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood

I Don't Know What Rakhi Sawant Is Doing In This Video But It's Making Me Laugh
Jun . 27 . 2017
4

Bollywood

Here's A Super Sweet Video Of Salman Khan Playing With His Nephew Ahil
Jun . 27 . 2017
2

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Navya Naveli Nanda Was Spotted At A Movie & She Couldn't Stop Smiling
Jun . 27 . 2017
2

Bollywood

Celina Jaitly Shows Off Her Baby Bump In This Beautiful Beach Photo
Jun . 26 . 2017
186

Bollywood

Here Are Some Unseen Photos Of Ranveer-Deepika From His Best Friend's Wedding
Jun . 25 . 2017
9

Bollywood

Here Are Five Photos Of Mira Rajput Looking Gorgeous At The Airport Today
Jun . 24 . 2017
13

Bollywood

Photos: Jhanvi Kapoor Was Spotted Looking Super Stylish At The Airport
Jun . 24 . 2017
84

Bollywood

7 Times Sridevi In Sabyasachi's Creations Will Leave You Wanting For More
Jun . 24 . 2017
12

Bollywood

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Saif Ali Khan's Next Film Kaalakaandi
Jun . 24 . 2017
37

Bollywood

Salman Khan Has The Best Reply To People Shunning Tubelight
Jun . 24 . 2017
35

Bollywood

Just Some Photos Of Malaika Arora Khan Looking Bomb AF Outside The Gym
Jun . 24 . 2017
35
VIEW MORE