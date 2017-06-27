Check Out The Second Trailer Of Lipstick Under My Burkha – The “Lady Oriented” Film

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 27 . 2017

After multiple obstacles, restrictions and bans, Lipstick Under My Burkha will finally release on July 21st. The CBFC refused to give a green signal to the film for being too “lady oriented”, “fantasy above life” and containing “audio pornography” as well as “contagious sex scenes”.

But here we are, with the second trailer of the film helmed by Alankrita Srivastava. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ahana Kumra, Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey and others in pivotal roles.

Check out the trailer here:

4
TAGS
Lipstick under my burkha
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

LOL. Neetu Kapoor Posted A Hilarious Photo Of Herself And Here's How Her Daughter Reacted
Jun . 27 . 2017
26
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood

This Fan-Made Photo Of Saif, Kareena & Taimur Is Awwdorable!
Jun . 27 . 2017
8
Brad Pitt | Image Source: haircutinspiration.com

Bollywood

Is Brad Pitt Dating This Gorgeous Hollywood Actress?
Jun . 27 . 2017
6
Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut's Fitness Gear Will Inspire You To Get In Shape
Jun . 27 . 2017
11
Sridevi

Bollywood

Sridevi Was "Shocked And Hurt" By Bahubali Director SS Rajamouli's Statement About Her
Jun . 27 . 2017
14

Bollywood

Sarah Jane Dias Is Chilling With Her Girls In Thailand And The Photos Are Stunning!
Jun . 27 . 2017
12
Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood

I Don't Know What Rakhi Sawant Is Doing In This Video But It's Making Me Laugh
Jun . 27 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Amrita Singh Was Upset With Saif Ali Khan For His Comments On Sara's Debut
Jun . 27 . 2017
32

Bollywood

Here's A Super Sweet Video Of Salman Khan Playing With His Nephew Ahil
Jun . 27 . 2017
7

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Navya Naveli Nanda Was Spotted At A Movie & She Couldn't Stop Smiling
Jun . 27 . 2017
6

Bollywood

All The Inside Photos From Salman Khan's Grand Eid Party
Jun . 27 . 2017
35

Bollywood

Celina Jaitly Shows Off Her Baby Bump In This Beautiful Beach Photo
Jun . 26 . 2017
387
VIEW MORE