Check Out The Second Trailer Of Lipstick Under My Burkha – The “Lady Oriented” Film

After multiple obstacles, restrictions and bans, Lipstick Under My Burkha will finally release on July 21st. The CBFC refused to give a green signal to the film for being too “lady oriented”, “fantasy above life” and containing “audio pornography” as well as “contagious sex scenes”.

But here we are, with the second trailer of the film helmed by Alankrita Srivastava. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ahana Kumra, Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey and others in pivotal roles.

Check out the trailer here: