All The Inside Photos From Salman Khan’s Grand Eid Party

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 27 . 2017

Like all other major festivals, Bollywood got together to celebrate Eid with full fervour yesterday. Salman Khan threw a grand Eid party for all his friends and family, and we spotted a host of celebrities enjoying the festivities. Amongst those who were present included Sallu’s family members, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza, Divya Khosla Kumar, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Rohira and Daisy Shah etc.

Take a look at these photos:

Eid Mubarak ❤️❤️😘 @malaikaarorakhanofficial @arbaazkhanofficial

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Happy girls @Dia mirzaofficial @malaikaarorakhanofficial

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

❤️❤️ @deannepanday

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

❤️❤️✌🏼️✌🏼️

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Eid selfie #fun #friends #celebration#party #

A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on

Eid celebrations 🤗 #festivetimes #soulfamily #smilesandjoy #eidmubarak

A post shared by Shweta Rohira (@shwetarohira) on

Our little gang 😀🤗 #eidcelebration #eidmubarak @shahdaisy @iamzahero @beinghiral

A post shared by Shweta Rohira (@shwetarohira) on

Smiles for Eid Celebrations 😇 #eidmubarak #festivetimes #happyus

A post shared by Shweta Rohira (@shwetarohira) on

Eid mubarak!!! @beingsalmankhan #mp# bhaijaan #salmankhan #brother #eid #celebration #party #galaxy #mumbai

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on

Eid mubarak, everyone!

