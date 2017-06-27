All The Inside Photos From Salman Khan’s Grand Eid Party

Like all other major festivals, Bollywood got together to celebrate Eid with full fervour yesterday. Salman Khan threw a grand Eid party for all his friends and family, and we spotted a host of celebrities enjoying the festivities. Amongst those who were present included Sallu’s family members, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza, Divya Khosla Kumar, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Rohira and Daisy Shah etc.
Take a look at these photos:
Eid mubarak, everyone!