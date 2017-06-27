Is Brad Pitt Dating This Gorgeous Hollywood Actress?

Brad Pitt, Sienna Miller

Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie shocked the world by announcing their divorce, and while the world is still reeling from the news, rumours are rife that Brad has moved on. The actor was spotted at the Glastonbury music festival with British actress Sienna Miller at the VIP party of the event. According tabloids like The Daily Mail and The Sun – Sienna and Brad met up at 3am in the festival’s Rabbit Hole area where onlookers spied them looking very cosy.

Here’s what a source said about their closeness –

Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate. They were kissing in the VIP section of the Rabbit Hole.

They do make a good looking couple if the news is true!