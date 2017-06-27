Is Brad Pitt Dating This Gorgeous Hollywood Actress?

Shreemi Verma Jun . 27 . 2017
Brad Pitt, Sienna Miller

Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie shocked the world by announcing their divorce, and while the world is still reeling from the news, rumours are rife that Brad has moved on. The actor was spotted at the Glastonbury music festival with British actress Sienna Miller at the VIP party of the event. According tabloids like The Daily Mail and The SunSienna and Brad met up at 3am in the festival’s Rabbit Hole area where onlookers spied them looking very cosy.

Here’s what a source said about their closeness –

Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate. They were kissing in the VIP section of the Rabbit Hole.

They do make a good looking couple if the news is true!

6
TAGS
Brad Pitt Sienna Miller
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

LOL. Neetu Kapoor Posted A Hilarious Photo Of Herself And Here's How Her Daughter Reacted
Jun . 27 . 2017
26
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood

This Fan-Made Photo Of Saif, Kareena & Taimur Is Awwdorable!
Jun . 27 . 2017
8
Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut's Fitness Gear Will Inspire You To Get In Shape
Jun . 27 . 2017
11
Sridevi

Bollywood

Sridevi Was "Shocked And Hurt" By Bahubali Director SS Rajamouli's Statement About Her
Jun . 27 . 2017
14

Bollywood

Sarah Jane Dias Is Chilling With Her Girls In Thailand And The Photos Are Stunning!
Jun . 27 . 2017
12
Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood

I Don't Know What Rakhi Sawant Is Doing In This Video But It's Making Me Laugh
Jun . 27 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Amrita Singh Was Upset With Saif Ali Khan For His Comments On Sara's Debut
Jun . 27 . 2017
32

Bollywood

Here's A Super Sweet Video Of Salman Khan Playing With His Nephew Ahil
Jun . 27 . 2017
7

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Navya Naveli Nanda Was Spotted At A Movie & She Couldn't Stop Smiling
Jun . 27 . 2017
6

Bollywood

All The Inside Photos From Salman Khan's Grand Eid Party
Jun . 27 . 2017
35

Bollywood

Celina Jaitly Shows Off Her Baby Bump In This Beautiful Beach Photo
Jun . 26 . 2017
387

Bollywood

Here Are Some Unseen Photos Of Ranveer-Deepika From His Best Friend's Wedding
Jun . 25 . 2017
9
VIEW MORE