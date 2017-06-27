LOL. Neetu Kapoor Posted A Hilarious Photo Of Herself And Here’s How Her Daughter Reacted

Neetu Kapoor

You know what my goal in life is? To look as good as Neetu Kapoor does when I’m 60! No, seriously. Have you seen how fit, elegant and graceful she is? It almost looks like she hasn’t aged a day. The actress is very active on Instagram and loves to share the sweetest vides of her granddaughter, and also sometimes shares hilarious photos from her past.

This time, she took to the social media platform to post this funny photo of herself. Check it out.

😂😀🤣 A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

And Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had the most typical daughter reaction haha.

Credit: Instagram (Neetu54)

Hahaha. Got to love this mother-daughter duo!