This Popular TV Bahu Has Made It To The Top 3 Finalists In Khatron Ke Khiladi

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 27 . 2017

Hina Khan is currently in Spain competing in the last phase of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Pain In Spain. The popular bahu has in fact, made it to the finals! Isn’t that amazing?! The top 3 finalists of the reality show, apart from Hina, are Ravi DubeyShantanu Maheshwari.

The shoot for the finale stunt will happen soon, but the shoot for the results’ episode will happen when the show is in the last phase of being on-air, which will be around September.

We wish lots of luck to the all the final contestants!

