This Fan-Made Photo Of Saif, Kareena & Taimur Is Awwdorable!

good morning. this pic #edit by me how's it !? 🤷‍♀️💕 Happy family.😍 i hope bebo will see this edit and hope to get a real picture for them.😭😢💕 @poonamdamania . . #تصميمي ؛ كيف رايكم ؟ وتعبنا واحنا نبي صورهم لهم مع تيمور لا مستحيل مع الفوتوشوب نحقق الي نبيه ونستمتع لمتى ننتظر صوره لهم 😂💕؛ المهم اكيت عايله هم متى نشوف صوره حقيقه متى لهم ياربي 😭💕 . . . #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #taimuralikhan #familygoals

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Arab Fan Club ❁ (@kareenakapoor.arabiic) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT