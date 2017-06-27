We’re Loving Esha Gupta’s Unexpected Sari Pairing

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta hasn’t been around in B-town all that much. But when she has to be, she definitely knows how to make an entrance. Dressed in a maroon Payal Singhal sari for a music event last night. What was unusual but epic about the look was the gold embroidery and tassel cape over!

Esha Gupta

Stylist Astha Sharma really knows how to pair the classics while giving it a contemporary feel. Celebrity makeup artist Harry Rajput Thakur finished her look with bold brows, dewy bronzed skin and pink lips.

Esha Gupta

Love her look as much as we do? Comment below!