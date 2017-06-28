5 Gold Face Masks That Will Make You Feel Like A Queen

Jyotika Udeshi Jun . 28 . 2017

If you been on Instagram lately, chances are that you’ve seen a picture (or two) of a model with a gold mask on her face. Apart from their obvious atheistic value, these masks are actually a great way to treat your face. As an ingredient, gold is known to delay signs of aging, reduce irritation and brighten skin. Due to these incredible properties, many skincare brands have begun incorporating the metal into their products. Here are a few that you can check out.

1. Mimi Luzon 24K Pure Gold Mask

Acne busting, hydrating and anti-aging? It’s no wonder that this gold leaf mask is a favourite amongst Victoria’s Secret models.

Source: Mimi Luzon
2. Adore Cosmetics Golden Touch Magentic Facial Mask

This glistening mask is a genius at treating sun spots and wrinkles. Plus, it’s removed with the help of a magnetic bar!

Source: Adore Cosmetics
3. Shangpree Gold Premium Modeling ‘Rubber’ Mask

Modeling masks are known to seal in moisture, whilst gold is famous for its firming properties. Thus, this mask is bound to leave you with a youthful and hydrated complexion.

Source: Peach & Lily
4. Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask

Try this gold-infused mask to revamp your face. Apart from reducing fine lines, it also boosts radiance and soothes skin.

Source: Peter Thomas Roth
5. Oribe Gold Envy Luminous Face Mask

For dewy, supple skin that just won’t quit, use Oribe’s glittering formula.

Source: Oribe
Have you tried any of these out?

