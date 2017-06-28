This Bollywood Director Will Play Shah Rukh Khan’s Father In His Upcoming Film

Tigmanshu Dhulia

Shah Rukh Khan has shot some sequences for Aanand L. Rai‘s next film where he plays a dwarf. The film also has Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. Apart from these stalwart actors, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has also been roped in to play an important role in the film. He is playing SRK’s father in the film and told PTI:

I finished my shoot for now, still 2-3 days of shoot is left. It was very good to be in the film. I am playing Shah Rukh’s father and that was really fun.

The fun part here is that SRK is 2 years older than Tigmanshu in real life! The director has previously acted in other films also, including Gangs Of Wasseypur.