Divyanka Tripathi’s Unseen Bidaai Video Will Make You Smile

Viv, you remember this day? It was raining heavily like today. I wanted my Bidai from home…but we couldn’t reach there due to rains and floods. That lead to this awkward airport Bidai. It was unique and filmy! No one cried that day. Generally a sad affair turned out to be funny and joyous! Things don’t always happen the way you plan and imagine but life writes a more beautiful story for you than you can. Best chapters are written on you when you don’t resist the change and go with the flow! #GettingNostalgic #RomanceInAir Falling in love with you again @vivekdahiya.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:32am PDT