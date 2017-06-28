Divyanka Tripathi’s Unseen Bidaai Video Will Make You Smile

One of the most celebrated television actresses, Divyanka Tripathi‘s wedding was a super grand affair. While we have seen photos and videos of all of her shaadi functions, we’ve not seen anything from her bidaai ceremony. She recently took to Instagram to share a video of her adorable airport bidaai. And unlike most brides, Divyanka was laughing away with her husband Vivek Dahiya and other family members during her bidaai. Read her caption to know why.
Viv, you remember this day? It was raining heavily like today. I wanted my Bidai from home…but we couldn’t reach there due to rains and floods. That lead to this awkward airport Bidai. It was unique and filmy! No one cried that day. Generally a sad affair turned out to be funny and joyous! Things don’t always happen the way you plan and imagine but life writes a more beautiful story for you than you can. Best chapters are written on you when you don’t resist the change and go with the flow! #GettingNostalgic #RomanceInAir Falling in love with you again @vivekdahiya.
