Divyanka Tripathi’s Unseen Bidaai Video Will Make You Smile

Swagata Dam Jun . 28 . 2017
One of the most celebrated television actresses, Divyanka Tripathi‘s wedding was a super grand affair. While we have seen photos and videos of all of her shaadi functions, we’ve not seen anything from her bidaai ceremony. She recently took to Instagram to share a video of her adorable airport bidaai. And unlike most brides, Divyanka was laughing away with her husband Vivek Dahiya and other family members during her bidaai. Read her caption to know why.

Haha. Sweet!

