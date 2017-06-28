Guess Which Bollywood Singer Is Making His Bollywood Debut

Priyam Saha Jun . 28 . 2017
Adnan Sami started out by starring in his own music videos back in the day. He’s shared screen space with Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Amitabh Bachchan and many more. The man is all set to make his official Bollywood debut now. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru‘s next film Afghan will see Adnan in the role of a musician and will tell the story of his journey. He took to Twitter to make this announcement.

Are you digging his new look? Tell me in the comments below!

