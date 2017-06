Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

It’s true what they say – friends who workout together, stay together. And yup, we believe that holds a 100% true for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. These two girls are spotted outside their gym literally every day, and apart from giving the paps some great photos, always give us fitness goals!

Here are some photos of them just being BFFs outside their gym.

Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor

These girls na!