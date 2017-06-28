Neha Dhupia Wears A Dhoti In The Coolest Way Possible

Neha Dhupia

If you ever wondered how to get the right balance of modern and desi in your outfits, then Neha Dhupia is the person to take inspiration from. She has the perfect blend of both in her every look.

For Manish Malhotra‘s party, she chooses a unique outfit to make a statement. She wears a dhoti dress from Chola by Sohaya Misra that shows the traditional silhouette in a contemporary way. She pairs it with black leggings and black pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin. She has a blushed beauty look with subtle smoky eyes and her mane is open. We are crushing over her arm candy! She accessorises the outfit with an intricate oxidised handcuff, a ring and a black Céline tote handbag.

