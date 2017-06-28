These New Photos Of Tusshar Kapoor And His Son Laksshya Are Too Damn Cute!

Tusshar Kapoor with his son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor become a father to a wonderful little boy Laksshya last year and the actor has since then been super busy fulfilling his daddy duties. They celebrated the tiny tot’s first birthday and in attendance were all of the Bollywood’s little star kids. If you missed those pictures you can find them here.

Tusshar and his baby were spotted outside a play school yesterday and these photos of them are super adorable. Check it out.

PS – Don’t you see some resemblance to his grandfather in those pictures?