Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner Rihanna

how my mornings been starting recently! on repeat! 🙈 @djkhaled #WILDTHOUGHTS A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

I’m sure by now Dj Khaled and Rihanna‘s new single Wild Thoughts is the only thing playing on repeat. Yup, it’s hard not to love a song that features RiRi’s soulful tunes with a Carlos Santana beat. But let’s talk about the fashion, because as per usual this “bad gal” pulled off some free-spirited outfit that we’re really digging…

Although we aren’t the only ones who loved it… Sonam Kapoor loved it so much so that her vacay get-up is very Rihanna-inspired. Check it out:

❤️🌴🌝 @sonamkapoor in our @wearerheson White Out Pallazo Pant is 💣 A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

Minus the tight, high waisted green floral Balenciaga pants with a cropped sheer orange peasant top, Sonam still manages to channel her inner RiRi by going in for a loose and floaty palazzo pants with a oversized striped top (quite like the turquoise peasant dress in the video) and of course, the headscarf!

What do you think about Sonam’s look?