Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner Rihanna

Natasha Patel Jun . 28 . 2017

I’m sure by now Dj Khaled and Rihanna‘s new single Wild Thoughts is the only thing playing on repeat. Yup, it’s hard not to love a song that features RiRi’s soulful tunes with a Carlos Santana beat. But let’s talk about the fashion, because as per usual this “bad gal” pulled off some free-spirited outfit that we’re really digging…

Although we aren’t the only ones who loved it… Sonam Kapoor loved it so much so that her vacay get-up is very Rihanna-inspired. Check it out:

Minus the tight, high waisted green floral Balenciaga pants with a cropped sheer orange peasant top, Sonam still manages to channel her inner RiRi by going in for a loose and floaty palazzo pants with a oversized striped top (quite like the turquoise peasant dress in the video) and of course, the headscarf!

What do you think about Sonam’s look?

