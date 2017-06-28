Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner Rihanna

I’m sure by now Dj Khaled and Rihanna‘s new single Wild Thoughts is the only thing playing on repeat. Yup, it’s hard not to love a song that features RiRi’s soulful tunes with a Carlos Santana beat. But let’s talk about the fashion, because as per usual this “bad gal” pulled off some free-spirited outfit that we’re really digging…
Although we aren’t the only ones who loved it… Sonam Kapoor loved it so much so that her vacay get-up is very Rihanna-inspired. Check it out:
Minus the tight, high waisted green floral Balenciaga pants with a cropped sheer orange peasant top, Sonam still manages to channel her inner RiRi by going in for a loose and floaty palazzo pants with a oversized striped top (quite like the turquoise peasant dress in the video) and of course, the headscarf!
What do you think about Sonam’s look?