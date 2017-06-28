The Splitsvilla 10 Promo Is Here & It Tells A Strange Story

Priyam Saha Jun . 28 . 2017
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

The Splitsvilla 1o season is soon going to be upon us and the first promo of the show is out. Swagata from Team MM and I are ardent fans and we look forward to the show year after year – no, seriously!

Hosts Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh are looking cool and if the trailer is anything to go by, the season looks exciting already. From the looks of it, Sunny is dressed as a bunny who presumably gets tempted by a dude dressed like a carrot. You can’t make this stuff up, watch:

In the quest for eternal love, who will the bunny choose? Good ol' carrot? Or the big bad hunter? Who would you listen to? Your mind or your heart? VIVO Camera and Music presents #Splitsvilla10 #ComingSoon #CatchTheMatch. Rannvijay Singh Singha Sunny Leone Vivo India DENVER for Men Syska India PC Jeweller Manforce Condoms Hike

MTV India 发布于 2017年6月27日

Can’t wait!

2
TAGS
Rannvijay Singh Sunny Leone
COMMENTS
More Television

Television

LOL! This TV Couple Forgot Their Anniversary
Jun . 28 . 2017
2
Mouni Roy

Television

Mouni Roy Looks Super Sexy In Her Holiday Photos
Jun . 28 . 2017
0

Television

Divyanka Tripathi's Unseen Bidaai Video Will Make You Smile
Jun . 28 . 2017
0

Television

Bharti Singh To Join The Kapil Sharma Show With Beau Harsh Limbachhiya
Jun . 28 . 2017
2

Television

This Video Proves That Ankita Lokhande Is One Sexy Dancer
Jun . 28 . 2017
9

Television

This Popular TV Actress Recently Underwent A Surgery For Her Back
Jun . 28 . 2017
5
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Aww! Vivek Dahiya Shared The Sweetest Note For Divyanka Tripathi
Jun . 26 . 2017
24

Television

Revealed: This Popular TV Actor Had An Extra Marital Affair
Jun . 26 . 2017
13

Television

Wow! Mouni Roy Looks Oh So Dreamy In This New Photo
Jun . 24 . 2017
12

Television

Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal Just Shared The First Photo Of Their Baby And He’s Too Cute!
Jun . 24 . 2017
30
Kishwer Merchant

Television

Photo: Kishwer Merchant, Gurneet Chadha & Pryanca Talukdar Chilling In The Pool
Jun . 24 . 2017
10
Comedian Bharti Singh with her rumoured boyfriend Harsh | Source: Instagram |

Television

Here's An Update For All You Bharti Singh Fans
Jun . 24 . 2017
10
VIEW MORE