The Splitsvilla 10 Promo Is Here & It Tells A Strange Story

The Splitsvilla 1o season is soon going to be upon us and the first promo of the show is out. Swagata from Team MM and I are ardent fans and we look forward to the show year after year – no, seriously!

Hosts Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh are looking cool and if the trailer is anything to go by, the season looks exciting already. From the looks of it, Sunny is dressed as a bunny who presumably gets tempted by a dude dressed like a carrot. You can’t make this stuff up, watch:

In the quest for eternal love, who will the bunny choose? Good ol' carrot? Or the big bad hunter? Who would you listen to? Your mind or your heart? VIVO Camera and Music presents #Splitsvilla10 #ComingSoon #CatchTheMatch. Rannvijay Singh Singha Sunny Leone Vivo India DENVER for Men Syska India PC Jeweller Manforce Condoms Hike 由 MTV India 发布于 2017年6月27日

Can’t wait!