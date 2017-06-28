Sridevi Proves She Is The Ultimate Stylish Mom

Sridevi

From airport to events, Sridevi is slaying everywhere. While her desi girl style is goals, her casual chic OOTDs are unbeatable as well. We spotted her at the airport recently in a monochrome attire looking like a beaut! We love how she’s always caught with her most stylish wardrobe at all the right places. Here are 5 reasons why we think Sridevi is the most stylish mom aboard!

1. She saves her basics for the best airport spotting!

2. She does the ‘bhartiya nari‘ avatar so well!

Ethnic vibes for the taping of a Marathi show today. @sridevi.kapoor in a @madhurya_creations sari. earrings and necklace @jaipurgems Nath @wamanharipethesons #mom #traditionallook #gorg #whatawoman A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

3. You’d want to steal all her Sabyasachi saris!

@sridevi.kapoor Resplendent in @sabyasachiofficial and @kishandasjewellery #supermom A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

4. She knows that accessorising is key.

5. She’s fearless when it comes to print on print.

@sridevi.kapoor nailing #printonprint in @frankiemorellomilan jumpsuit @fervour.in @eshaamiin1 styling #Mom promotions A post shared by Eshaa Amiin (@eshaamiin1) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

That’s how she does it! Isn’t she the most stylish mama in B-town? Want a must-have item from her looks?