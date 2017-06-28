Sridevi Proves She Is The Ultimate Stylish Mom

From airport to events, Sridevi is slaying everywhere. While her desi girl style is goals, her casual chic OOTDs are unbeatable as well. We spotted her at the airport recently in a monochrome attire looking like a beaut! We love how she’s always caught with her most stylish wardrobe at all the right places. Here are 5 reasons why we think Sridevi is the most stylish mom aboard!
1. She saves her basics for the best airport spotting!
2. She does the ‘bhartiya nari‘ avatar so well!
3. You’d want to steal all her Sabyasachi saris!
4. She knows that accessorising is key.
5. She’s fearless when it comes to print on print.
That’s how she does it! Isn’t she the most stylish mama in B-town? Want a must-have item from her looks?